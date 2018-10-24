Term Sheet -- Wednesday, October 24

STARTUP GRAVEYARD: 2018 will forever be remembered as the year that blood testing startup Theranos took its last breath. But it wasn’t the only one. So far this year, a total of 12 companies have gone out of business, according to Pitchbook.

In 2017, VCs invested more than $1 billion in 11 startups that shut down. But 2018 is a little more terrifying — investors poured approximately $1.4 billion into 12 startups that are now dead & gone. 💀💀💀

Let’s remember the top 5 companies in the startup graveyard (ranked by valuation):

THERANOS

• A developer of blood testing technology

• Valued at $9 billion at peak

• Raised $810 million in funding

• Backed by The Walton Family, Rupert Murdoch, The Cox family, and many more

RETHINK ROBOTICS

• A developer of robots for production and research environments.

• Valued at $291 million

• Raised $150 million in funding

• Backed by Sigma Partners, DFJ, Goldman Sachs, GE Ventures, Adveq, CRV, and Highland Capital Partners

SHYP

• A provider of on-demand shipping services

• Valued at $275 million

• Raised $62 million in funding

• Backed by Kleiner Perkins, Draft Ventures, Slow Ventures, Homebrew, and Aslanoba Capital

APPRENDA

• A provider of software for developers

• Valued at $90 million

• Raised $56 million in funding

• Backed by NEA, Ignition Partners, and Safeguard Scientifics

AIRWARE

• A company offering drone analytics tools

• Valued at $59 million

• Raised $100+ million in funding

• Backed by GV, Andreessen Horowitz, GE Ventures, First Round Capital, NetWorld Capital, Caterpillar, Intel Capital, and KPCB Edge.

For the thrill-seekers, feel free to check out the full list here.

BIRD ECONOMICS: Electric scooter startup Bird is on pace to generate hundreds of millions of dollars annually in gross revenue, according to a new report in The Information. It has also reportedly had early discussions with investors about a new round of funding at a $4 billion to $5 billion valuation. The Information obtained a copy of a presentation that Bird provided investors. In it, the company said it expected to greatly improve its gross profit margin in the “near term” to a level that would nearly match what ride-hailing firm Lyft recorded when it was five years old. Reminder: Bird is only a year old.

From the story:

When it comes to viewing Uber and Lyft as the competition, the Bird fundraising pitch deck downplayed the threat. It said Uber and Lyft “are preparing for IPO, so they won’t invest aggressively and won’t subsidize prices.” And in general, Bird said Uber and Lyft “move slowly” and are 8 to 12 months behind. Since then, both ride-hailing companies have indicated they would invest in electric vehicles and have launched scooters in some American cities, though they have run into scooter supply constraints along with Bird and others. A person who has data on Uber’s and Lyft’s scooter and bike plans said together they already have planned to invest a combined $1 billion in the field.

Read the full report with all of the details here.

PS: It looks like Europe has also caught the Bird flu (I’ll stop I promise). There are two electric scooter/bike deals out of Germany and Belgium today (see in VC section below).