Sandra Day O'Connor, Megyn Kelly, Viola Davis: Broadsheet October 24

• Get to the point. It’s only Wednesday, but already this week’s Broadsheets have covered women who’ve miscarried because of their work, the astronomical cost of childcare, and the damaging effects of being the only woman in the room at your job. So, I hope you’ll indulge me while I take a little break to focus on something a bit lighter: the exclamation point!

In this clever Wall Street Journal piece, Nikki Waller explores the power of the punctuation with a bit of what we in the biz call stunt journalism—she tried going without it for a month. The result, in Waller’s words: “It was not a complete success!”

She worried about coming off as cold or unfriendly as her emails and texts lost their tall, skinny markers of enthusiasm. And while anyone who’s received a note signed with a “thanks.” can probably relate, Waller concludes that the exclamation point has special significance for working women:

“Male bosses who write in blunt, terse prose aren’t noticed much. Plenty of management research has shown, though, that women bosses tread a thin line. Too few softeners like exclamation points, and they’re viewed as hard and unfeeling; too many, and they lack gravitas.”

Waller’s experiment did turn up a few bright spots of going without the friendly punctuation—such as being forced to actually praise people’s work in person, but she was more than ready to have the exclamation point back in her arsenal when the month came to an end.

What about you, Broadsheet readers? Do you rely on the exclamation point in your work communications—or is it banned from your repertoire? Are there other rhetorical tricks you use to seem friendly, yet serious? And how many !s is too many !!!s? Let me know at Kristen.Bellstrom@fortune.com (I may use your response in a future Broadsheet!)

WSJ