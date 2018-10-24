Yes, Someone Did Win that $1.6 Billion Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot

Some lucky person may get a cash payout of $904 million, after their ticket won the largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

According to NPR, the winning ticket for the $1.6 billion Mega Millions draw was sold in South Carolina. A total of 280 million tickets were sold for the event.

The winning numbers? 28-70-5-62-65, with a Mega Ball of 5.

Eight tickets sold in California also brought their buyers some serious cash, though the amount is yet to be determined, according to a tweet from the California Lottery.

No #MegaMillions jackpot winners in California, but 8 tickets sold in San Luis Obispo, Stockton, Rancho Cucamonga, San Diego, Chatsworth, Arcadia, Norwalk and San Francisco matched 5 of 6 numbers to win a still undetermined amount of prize money. — California Lottery (@calottery) October 24, 2018

The previous record for a Mega Millions jackpot was $656 million, which was shared between three winners in 2012. A $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot was also shared between three ticket buyers at the start of 2016.

Last year, someone won $758.7 million in a Powerball jackpot—a record payout for a single ticket holder.

With many state lotteries still to report on Tuesday’s draw, it remains to be seen whether this Mega Millions payout goes to one individual or more people.

Whoever the winners are, they will face a big tax bill—of that $904 million lump sum, $217 million will be automatically deducted.