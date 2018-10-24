McDonald's Is Ramping Up the Triple Breakfast Stack

McDonald’s is zeroing in on a big change to its breakfast menu.

The fast-food chain is planning to launch Triple Breakfast Stacks of the Biscuit, McGriddles, and McMuffin. The triple stacks will offer triple the amount of meat, with two sausage patties and bacon, two slices of American cheese, and an egg, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Triple Breakfast Stacks will find their way to McDonald’s menu on Nov. 1. They’ll be available for a limited time.

McDonald’s often tries out different sandwiches or food items on its menu to gauge interest. And in some cases, that involves adding meat to its products. For instance, the company has tested in the past a new sandwich called the Grand Mac, which has more meat than the traditional Big Mac.

It’s unclear from the McDonald’s statement how long the new menu items will be available for breakfast. The company said that it was inspired to make the charge after it found many customers tweaking orders to add more meat to their breakfast sandwiches. The Triple Breakfast Stacks are also the first new sandwich addition to the McDonald’s menu since 2013 when it unveiled the Egg White Delight McMuffin.

McDonald’s said in its statement that it’s committed to transitioning to fully cage-free eggs in the U.S. and Canada by 2025.