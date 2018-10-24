Explosive Devices Were Sent to Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton

Two suspicious packages containing explosives were sent via mail to former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, according to reports.

The incidents occurred two days after a similar package, containing a pipe bomb, was found at the home of billionaire George Soros, who many conspiracy theorists on the far right have accused of everything from masterminding Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling protest during the NFL to organizing a caravan of undocumented immigrants into the U.S.

The package, addressed to Hillary Clinton, was recovered late Tuesday night. It was not immediately clear exactly where the explosive was delivered, but the U.S. Secret Service says it was sent to an address in Westchester County, New York. (Early reports said the package to Clinton was delivered to the Chappaqua home she shares with former President Bill Clinton, but later reports suggested it was her office.)

The package to Obama was intercepted by Secret Service officials in Washington, D.C.

“The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them,” the Secret Service said. “The Secret Service has initiated a full scope criminal investigation that will leverage all available federal, state, and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible.”

The explosives, like the one sent to Soros, come just two weeks before the midterm elections.

The bomb at Soros’ house was discovered on Oct. 22 when one of Soros’s employees found a suspicious package in the mailbox and opened it, finding the explosive device. That employee then put the package in the woods and called the Bedford (N.Y.) Police Department, which sent a bomb squad to safely detonate it.

Soros was not at home at the time the package arrived.