Term Sheet -- Tuesday, October 23

After staying awfully quiet, Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son finally made a move in the wake of the ongoing uproar over the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. In a last-minute decision, Son decided to cancel his speaking role at Saudi Arabia’s Future Investment Initiative conference, though he may still attend, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Son’s last-minute withdrawal from his speaking engagement is a significant move that will likely result in an ego-driven power battle. For Softbank, it’s going to come down to a test of values given that much of Son’s fate and reputation lies in the hands of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The kingdom provided nearly half the money for SoftBank’s $93 billion tech-focused investment fund, which has backed U.S.-based companies like Uber, WeWork, and Slack.

It’s hard to reconcile Son’s grand, do-gooder vision with Saudi Arabia’s dark actions, so it puts the Japanese tech executive in a very awkward position. It’s possible that the scandal could freeze Softbank out of deals, affect future Vision funds, or even tarnish Son’s reputation.

This controversy will reveal where Son’s allegiances lie — to the man who gave him $45 billion in 45 minutes (and is willing to invest more) or to his own company that pledges to “increase people’s happiness.” The problem is that without the former, it’s unclear how he can get the capital to fund the latter.

‘RIGHTFULLY DISCIPLINED:’ Uber’s top dealmaker Cameron Poetzscher has resigned from the company less than a month following reports of prior sexual misconduct in the office. Poetzscher had been at the tech giant for nearly five years, and the incidents took place before CEO Dara Khosrowshahi took control of Uber in August 2017. In a statement to Fortune, Uber thanked Poetzscher for his service and said that Nelson Chai will be taking over his duties while the company searches for a new lead.

In a statement to the WSJ for a September article, Poetzscher said he was “rightfully disciplined” by Uber. “I deeply regret and have learned from this error in judgment, and I am proud of how hard everyone at Uber is working to ensure our company is a positive, respectful, and inspiring place to work,” he said at the time. Read more.

OPPORTUNITY ZONE REGULATION: We discussed Opportunity Zones in yesterday’s Term Sheet and noted that there are still some regulatory unknowns that investors are waiting on from the federal government.

Hypothesis Ventures, one of the earliest venture funds focused on investing in Opportunity Zones, sent me an email to give an update regarding some of the regulatory implications for venture investors. Here they are:

• Only capital gains are eligible for investment into Opportunity Zone (“OZ”) Funds, which previously wasn’t clarified.

• Qualified Opportunity Zone (“QOZ”) Funds will not be able to exclude new capital from upcoming asset tests.

• Opportunity Zone funds may sell investments and reinvest gains in new ones but further guidance is required.

• Taxpayers have until 2047, 20 years past the qualified Opportunity Zones designations expiration date, to make their basis step up election.