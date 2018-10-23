A Man Who Allegedly Groped Another Passenger on a Southwest Flight Invoked Trump in His Defense

A Florida man cited President Donald Trump in his defense after being accused of groping a woman on a Sunday flight.

The man in question, Bruce Michael Alexander, was arrested following a Southwest flight from Houston to New Mexico on Sunday and charged with “abusive sexual contact.”

The victim claims that she awoke to the passenger behind her touching her “around her bra line,” according to the affidavit. Around 30 minutes later, she felt someone grab her again. She then confronted the man sitting behind her and asked a flight attendant to allow her to change seats.

When the plane landed in Albuquerque, Alexander was arrested. He denied touching the woman in question, but later told officers that “the President of the United States says it’s OK to grab women by their private parts,” presumably referring to the Access Hollywood “grab ‘em by the pussy” video.

In a written statement, Alexander claimed he had been asleep for most of the flight and while he remembered a woman sitting in front of him, he could not describe her. Authorities, meanwhile, say Alexander’s hands match the description provided by the woman.

Alexander is due to appear in court on Tuesday. If convicted, he could face up to two years in prison and a $250,000 fine.