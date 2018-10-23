More ready-to-eat food products are being recalled, this time from Kroger stores, as the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has pulled nearly 293,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken and beef products from selves on fears that a vegetable ingredient could be contaminated with Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes.

The news comes right as 800,000 pounds of ready-to-eat products from another company were recalled for the same fear. Those products, made by Bakkavor Foods USA, Inc., were stocked at Trader Joe’s and Harris Teeter.

The latest recall, which affects foods made by Envolve Foods, was actually issued before the Bakkavor recall, but was not widely publicized. The affected products were packaged between February 2, 2017 and October 12 of this year. Here’s what’s being recalled:

22-oz. plastic bags containing “simple truth, Chicken Bibimbap” and a case code number of 011110890108 on the label and use by/sell by dates of 11/2/18 through 3/12/20.

22-oz. plastic bags containing “simple truth, Thai Style Green Curry” and a case code number of 011110816382 on the label and use by/sell by dates of 3/13/19 through 1/24/20.

22-oz. plastic bags containing “simple truth, Chicken Tikka Masala” and a case code of 011110890092 on the label and use by/sell by dates of 3/22/19 through 4/12/19.

10-lb. cases containing “CADENCE GOURMET, Steak Fajitas,” with an item number of SS00024, and an expiration dates of 11/1/2018 through 01/18/19, on the label.

10-lb. cases containing “CADENCE GOURMET, Tuscan Tomato Basil Chicken & Sausage,” with an item number of SS00032, and an expiration dates of 10/20/18 through 01/09/19 on the label.

10-lb. cases containing “CADENCE GOURMET, Rustic Toasted Tomato Basil Chicken & Vegetables,” with an item number of SS00047, and an expiration dates of 2/05/19 through 10/12/19 on the label.

Officials urged customers to look for EST. 44857 inside the USDA mark of inspection. If you’ve got one of the recalled products, either discard it or return it to the store.

To date, there have been no illnesses reported in conjunction with the recalled items.

The precautionary recall comes just weeks after JBS Tolleson pulled 6.5 million pounds of ground beef from the shelves due to reports of illness following consumption.