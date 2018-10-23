Lean In, Halloween Box Office, Women's Anger: Broadsheet October 23

• Cost of care. Here’s something I suspect all the parents reading this newsletter can agree on: childcare is expensive—in fact, it’s way too expensive.

In this story, Claire reports on new research from advocacy group Child Care Aware of America, which finds that the national average cost of childcare is now between $9,000 and $9,600 per year. That’s already a pretty big number, but depending on the type of care and where you live, it can get much higher; in Massachusetts, for instance, center-based infant care will run a family $20,415 annually. In fact, the organization reports that in 29 states and the District of Columbia, the cost of center-based infant care exceeded one year’s worth of tuition and fees at a four-year public university.

Perhaps not surprisingly, these figures mean many parents are spending significantly more than the 7% or less of family income that the Department of Health and Human Services deems as the standard for affordable child care. Meanwhile, the U.S. government allocated 0.3% of GDP to funding care in 2013—Turkey is the only country in the OECD that spent less.

While that leaves parents bearing a massive burden, it’s not just a micro problem. When the costs of childcare outweigh the benefits of working, one parent is likely to stay home and—surprise!—that parent is most likely to be the mom. And when that becomes a widespread phenomenon, the effects can be felt throughout the economy.

A recent IMF report found that the U.S. has dropped well behind other advanced economies in terms of women’s participation in the labor market (from No. 2 in 1985 to No. 9 in 2016). And it’s not just that other countries are seeing improvement: As Claire reports, 57.2% of working-age women participated in the U.S. labor force in 2016, down from 60.7% at the turn of the century.

That is not a good trend. While the stress placed on individual families does not seem to be enough to convince the government to take serious action to address the problem, let us hope the likely economic effects of losing a significant chunk of our female workforce will be.

