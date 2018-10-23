Elon Musk was briefly locked out of his Twitter account on Monday night because he says Twitter thought he had been hacked.

Twitter thought I got hacked & locked my account haha — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 23, 2018

There was no news on how long he was locked out of his account, but the tweet announcing his return came approximately six hours after his previous tweet, in which he proclaimed his love for anime.

And I own a chibi Wolverine — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 22, 2018

Musk is a prolific Twitter user. He takes to the platform to share his own thoughts and updates about his business ventures in equal measure.

In September, Musk’s Twitter presence landed him in hot water after he tweeted his intention to take Tesla private at $420 a share, indicating that he had secured the funding to do so. The tweet pushed Tesla’s stock price up more than 6% before Nasdaq halted trading. Musk was later required to step down as chairman of Tesla and pay a $20 million fine to the SEC because the tweet conveyed misleading information to shareholders.

After the fine was imposed, Musk called the SEC the “Shortseller Enrichment Commission” on Twitter, a reference to his ongoing taunt of short sellers of his company’s stock. Incidentally, his remarks about short sellers on Twitter were those that prompted the SEC to keep an eye on Musk in the first place.