Brainstorm Health: Pfizer & Bain Capital, Siemens Healthineers, Azar Opioid Crisis Comments

There’s a new biotech in town.

Cerevel Therapeutics, formed by drug giant Pfizer and investment firm Bain Capital, hopes to tackle central nervous system (CNS) disorders running the gamut from Alzheimer’s to Parkinson’s, epilepsy to schizophrenia, and even drug addiction, according to the companies. Cerevel will also be backed by a cool $350 million from Bain-affiliated funds—a critical cushion when you’re working in the notoriously difficult brain drug business.

The details are still a bit sparse. But the fledgling biotech’s most advanced experimental assets include a Parkinson’s disease drug that’s expected to enter phase three clinical trials in 2019 and a phase two epilepsy treatment.

Pfizer was criticized earlier this year after it heavily scaled back its Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s drug development efforts. Cerevel, in which Pfizer will maintain a 25% equity stake, may in part be an effort to address those concerns.

“Pfizer felt that placing this set of neuroscience assets, after its decision to curtail research within the area, in a company with dedicated focus and expertise in CNS was the optimal next step,” as the pair of companies said Tuesday.

