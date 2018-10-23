Here's Where You Might Find New York City's First Amazon Go Cashierless Store

Amazon’s cashierless Go store is making its debut in New York City, according to a new report.

The tech giant is planning to open its first New York Amazon Go location across from the World Trade Center at Brookfield Place, Recode is reporting, citing a source. The building was formerly known as the World Financial Center and sits along the Hudson River.

Amazon Go stores opened earlier this year in Seattle and Chicago and another will be coming to San Francisco. The stores have no cashiers and instead use sensors, cameras, and other technology to verify your identity and identify what you’re buying as you make your way through the store. When you walk out with products in hand, the system charges you for the products without you ever needing to interact with another human.

Amazon has said that it plans to expand its Go footprint across the U.S., but hasn’t yet announced any plans for a New York City store. Recode didn’t say how big the store would be, but said that Amazon will place it in front of American Express’ office. It’s unknown when the store will open and whether Amazon has plans for other New York City locations.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Fortune request for comment on the Recode report.