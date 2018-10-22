Selma Blair, Trump Transgender Definition, Rihanna Super Bowl: Broadsheet October 22

• Work at its worst. The Broadsheet, largely because we’re a Fortune publication, often focuses on the challenges faced by women who do their work in meeting rooms, at computers, and on conference calls. And while women who work on a factory floor, or any other place where manual labor is an essential part of the job, may face many of those same issues—like sexism, unequal pay, harassment—they must also contend with physical difficulties, which, at their worst, can be deadly.

This devastating New York Times investigation of a Tennessee warehouse owned first by New Breed Logistics and then XPO Logistics—both Verizon contractors—finds that at least six women working at the facility have suffered miscarriages since 2014 as a result of their work. All asked for lighter duties. Several brought doctor’s notes. All say their requests were ignored.

They are not alone—the NYT’s reporting also turned up numerous women employed by other companies who have similar stories. Their experiences show that the problem goes far beyond warehouses—and into hospitals, post offices, airports, stores, prisons, fire departments, restaurants, pharma companies, hotels, and beyond.

Unbelievably, the law does almost nothing to protect these women. As the Times reports:

“Under federal law, companies don’t necessarily have to adjust pregnant women’s jobs, even when lighter work is available and their doctors send letters urging a reprieve…In every congressional session since 2012, a group of lawmakers has introduced a bill that would do for pregnant women what the Americans With Disabilities Act does for disabled people: require employers to accommodate those whose health depends on it. The legislation has never had a hearing.”

I urge you to read the whole piece, both to hear the stories of these workers in their own words, and to learn more about which lawmakers have blocked stronger protections from going into effect and what rationale they offer for their actions—or lack thereof.

New York Times