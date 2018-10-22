Category 4 Hurricane Willa Bears Down on Mexico

Willa, the 23rd named storm in the Pacific this year, is currently a Category 4 storm and could become a Category 5 storm before the end of the day. And it’s about to slam hard into Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center predicts Willa will hit Mexico’s southwestern coast Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. The good news for residents in the cone of uncertainty, though, is that while it will likely still be a major hurricane, it probably won’t be a Category 5 when it makes landfall.

“Willa could become a category 5 hurricane later this morning,” said forecasters. “While some weakening is forecast by tonight and Tuesday, Willa is expected to be a dangerous hurricane when it reaches the coast of Mexico.”

Hurricane force winds currently extend 30 miles from the center of Willa and the storm currently has maximum sustained winds of 155 mph. That’s just 1 mph shy of a Category 5 storm.

Tropical storm force winds extend for 90 miles from the center. A tropical storm warning was in effect for Playa Perula to San Blas and north of Mazatlan to Bahia Tempehuaya.

The storm is expected to produce between six to 12 inches of rain in impacted areas and could cause life threatening flash flooding.

Willa’s track shows the storm crossing through the center of Mexico and it could hit the lower tip of Texas as a tropical depression by Thursday, but isn’t expected to have any substantial impact on the United States.