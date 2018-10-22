China Stocks, Uber Drones, Elon's Tunnel: CEO Daily for October 22, 2018

Good morning.

I’ve written in this space before about the gap between business excitement over AI and actual implementation of AI. But that gap is starting to close. The November issue of Fortune features “25 Ways Artificial Intelligence is Changing Business,” and it’s available online this morning. While the applications don’t yet live up to the hype, there is still a lot going on.

Surprisingly, some of the biggest applications are in HR—usually considered a backwater in business trends. Companies like Vodafone, Nielsen and Unilever are using a smartphone game designed by AI start-up Pymetrics that measures cognitive and emotional traits using algorithms designed to avoid racial and gender bias, before a candidate ever does an in-person interview. Mortgage lenders also are using AI to try and predict a borrower’s likelihood of default. AI is becoming a critical part of cybersecurity strategies. And it’s also making big inroads in healthcare. Take time to read the entire package—an impressive reporting tour de force by the Fortune team—here.

Separately, Deloitte this morning is releasing a study of early AI adopters, covering 1,100 senior executives with direct involvement in their companies’ AI investments (only 17% come from traditional tech companies.) A few takeaways:

The majority of early adopters—59%—are taking the “easy route” to AI, using enterprise software solutions with AI baked in–like Salesforce’s Einstein. But they recognize they eventually will need more custom solutions to meet their high expectations for AI.

“Transformation” will take longer than originally thought, as companies learn more about the technology’s vulnerabilities and limitations. Only 56% said AI would transform their companies in the next three years, compared to 76% who said the same in last year’s survey.

But despite more realistic expectations, AI investment is still on the rise. 88% said they would boost spending on AI in the coming year, and 54% said they would increase spending by 10% or more.

You can read the Deloitte report here. Other news below.