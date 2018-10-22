Brainstorm Health: AI In Health Care, ESMO Cancer Data, IBM Departure

Happy Monday, readers. I hope you had a wonderful weekend—This is Sy.

This morning, Fortune released a list that should prove catnip for Brainstorm Health Daily readers: 25 Ways A.I. Is Changing Business. The industries piling on to the artificial intelligence bandwagon range from financial services to manufacturing to food safety to, yes, health care.

Renowned physician Dr. Eric Topol, founder and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, introduces that latter section. “It’s still early in the integration of A.I. into medical practice, with far more hype than validation. But it’s our best shot to deal with all of the formidable challenges: to use the wealth of data to reduce errors and waste, and the gift of time to markedly improve the clinician-patient relationship,” he writes.

My colleague Erika Fry and I follow up with a few more examples of health care firms such as Google’s DeepMind, Arterys, BERG, Virta Health, and others using this newfangled tech to change the business of medicine—whether by tackling drug development, disease management, diagnostics, or myriad other fields. You can explore some of those companies here.

