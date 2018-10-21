Tesla CEO Elon Musk Signals 'Dog Mode' Could Be on the Way

Tesla is considering fixing one of the most important issues for dog owners with a car—at least according to a tweet from Elon Musk.

The company’s CEO replied to a tweet late this week signaling that the company could add a “dog mode” feature for when a pet owner has to step away from their car while leaving their furry friend inside.

Speculation about the new feature came after the owner of a Model 3, Twitter user Josh Atchley, tweeted to Musk asking the company to add a feature for pet owners, “Where the music plays and the ac is on, with a display on screen saying ‘I’m fine my owner will be right back’?” Musk responded: “Yes.”

Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 20, 2018

Tesla introduced a v8 software in 2016 that provided a feature called “Cabin Overheat Protect” that would keep the car at a “safe” temperature for a duration of time, and operates even when the car is off, according to electrek, which first reported on Musk’s response. The feature was designed for child and pet safety.

There doesn’t seem to be a timeline for the possible “dog mode” to kick in. Another user suggested also making the inside temperature visible so people can rest assured all dogs that remain in the vehicle are happy and safe.