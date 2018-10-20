$1.6 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot Now Largest in Lottery History After No One Wins on 10/19

The Mega Millions jackpot is now bigger than ever before. After the 10/19 drawing came and went without seeing a winner, the new Mega Millions jackpot is up to a record-setting $1.6 billion. This massive jackpot amount surpasses the previous lottery record of $1.586 billion set by the Powerball drawing on January 2016.

Here’s what you should know before next week’s Mega Millions drawing.

Did anyone win the 10/19/18 Mega Millions jackpot?

No one won Friday’s drawing, pushing the jackpot from $1 billion to $1.6 billion.

What were the Mega Millions winning numbers?

The Mega Millions winning numbers from Friday were 15, 23, 53, 65, and 70 with a gold Mega Ball of 7.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

If you played and didn’t win this week, you can always go for the upcoming record-setting jackpot. The next Mega Millions drawing takes place on Tuesday, Oct. 23.

How much do you win if you take the jackpot cash option?

The Mega Millions cash option gives the winner an estimated $905 million.

What are the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot?

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350. However, your odds go up if you get five numbers without the gold Mega Ball, which gives you $1 million. Those odds are 1 in 12,607,306. The chances of winning anything from $2 up is 1 in 24.

What was the previous record Mega Millions jackpot?

The last time someone won the previous record-setting Mega Millions jackpot was back in March 2012. Winners in Kansas, Illinois, and Maryland split the $656 million prize.