HealthCare.Gov System Hack Exposes Personal Data of 75,000 Users
This October 25, 2016 photo shows a woman looking at the Healthcare.gov internet site in Washington, DC. A system connected to the site has been hacked, officials said.
KAREN BLEIER AFP/Getty Images
By Jaclyn Gallucci
1:50 PM EDT

The personal files of about 75,000 individuals have been accessed by hackers who breached a government system that is connected to the HealthCare.gov website.

The Federally Facilitated Exchange’s Direct Enrollment pathway, which is used by agents and brokers to help customers enroll in health insurance, was compromised between October 13 and 16, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services confirmed on Friday.

While it is unclear what data was exposed, the hackers’ accounts have been deactivated and the breached tool has been disabled “out of an abundance of caution,” the agency said. Both HealthCare.gov and the Marketplace Call Center remain in operation.

“I want to make clear to the public that HealthCare.gov and the Marketplace Call Center are still available, and open enrollment will not be negatively impacted,” CMS Administrator Seema Verma said in a statement. “We are working to identify the individuals potentially impacted as quickly as possible so that we can notify them and provide resources such as credit protection.”

Access to the Direct Enrollment pathway will be restored to agents and brokers within the week, CMS said.

 

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE