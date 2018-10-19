How and Where to Preorder Apple's iPhone XR

After a bit of a wait, Apple’s iPhone XR is now available for preorder.

Apple unveiled its iPhone XR at a press event last month. The device is a hybrid of its new iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max and the former iPhone 8, offering a 6.1-inch LCD screen and a notch design that houses the front-facing camera and Face ID scanner while maximizing its screen real estate.

When Apple showcased the iPhone XR at its press event last month, the company argued that the iPhone XR would offer the best of both worlds for those who wanted a nice design but a more budget-friendly price. And at a starting price of $749, compared to $999 for the iPhone XS or $1,099 for the iPhone XS Max, the iPhone XR is certainly more affordable.

So, if you’re interested in actually buying an iPhone XR, there are some options. And at the time of this writing, most of the models you’d want are still available. Here’s a rundown of where to preorder the new iPhone XR for its release date on October 26:

Apple

Of course, Apple is offering preorders for the iPhone XR on its site. The company allows you to either preorder the iPhone XR and pay in full or preorder it and attach it to a carrier network. If you choose the former option, you’ll need to shell out $749.

As of this writing, all six colors—white, black, blue, yellow, coral, and red—are available and able to ship on launch day. Regardless of the carrier you choose—AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, or T-Mobile—you should get the iPhone XR the day you want.

Best Buy

Best Buy is also offering preorders on the iPhone XR. And as of this writing, all of its models are available. Be aware, however, that Best Buy only sells iPhone XR units on Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint networks. So if you want a T-Mobile-based phone, you’ll need to go elsewhere.

Verizon

Verizon is currently taking preorders on the iPhone XR, as well. If you want the red, white, coral, blue, or black version, you can get it on launch day. The yellow version, however, has run out of its initial stock and will ship on October 30.

AT&T

No worries at AT&T, if you’re looking to preorder. Unlike Verizon, AT&T still has all iPhone XRs available to ship on launch day.

Sprint

Sprint doesn’t appear to be having any trouble with maintaining stock, either. As of this writing, every iPhone XR is readily available.

T-Mobile

Unlike the other carriers, T-Mobile keeps its preorders close to the vest. In order to find out whether iPhone XR units are available, you’ll either need to log in to your account or call its customer service department directly.