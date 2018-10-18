IBM Earnings, Melissa McCarthy, India #MeToo: Broadsheet October 18

• Defending against intimidation. Most people know attorney Roberta Kaplan from her history-making turn representing Edith Windsor in United States v. Windsor, the Supreme Court case that stuck down DOMA and legalized gay marriage. Some may recognize her from her work representing 12 people who were injured or otherwise affected by the white supremacists who descended on Charlottesville, Va., last August. But she is also playing a major role in yet another defining social movement of our time: #MeToo.

Kaplan, a founder of the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, will defend Moira Donegan, the creator of the so-called Shitty Media Men list, who is being sued by Stephen Elliott, one of the men named in the now-famous Google doc.

The lawyer tells the New York Times that, given the strength of New York’s defamation laws, Elliott’s case is very unlikely to hold up against a motion to dismiss. Her conclusion: “One can only surmise that the point of the lawsuit is to do something else, and again, my assumption is that the something else is to try to discourage other women from coming forward,” she said.

Kaplan says it’s important to her not just to represent those who are making sexual harassment accusations, but also “to defend women in efforts that have been undertaken to stop women from speaking.” In addition to Donegan, she represented Melanie Kohler, who was sued by director Brett Ratner after she accused him of sexual assault in a Facebook post—a suit that Kaplan argued was intended to intimidate women who spoke out more generally.

She also defended Columbia University in a lawsuit filed by Paul Nungesser, who sued the school for supporting Emma Sulkowicz, a fellow student who accused him of rape. And, in something of a full circle moment, Nungesser was represented by Andrew Miltenberg, the same lawyer who is representing Elliot in his suit against Donegan.

New York Times