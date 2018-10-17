Netflix said Wednesday it’s canceling Orange Is the New Black, one of the most popular of its original series. A video posted to the show’s official Twitter account said it will end after its upcoming seventh season airs next year.

Warning: This may make you cry. The Final Season, 2019. #OITNB pic.twitter.com/bUp2yY0aoK — Orange Is the New… (@OITNB) October 17, 2018

Orange Is the New Black was a landmark show for Netflix and an anchor of its risky strategy to move from licensing content from other studios to creating its own original programs. Following Netflix’ first big hit, House of Cards, Orange Is the New Black offered the streaming service a hit that drew in more subscribers.

The show premiered on Netflix in 2013 and, despite a cast of relatively unknown actors, quickly became a fan favorite based on strong word of mouth. In an earnings report that year, Netflix called it “our most watched original series ever.” In 2015, Netflix said the show helped it set a record for the most hours of content streamed in a single day when its third season aired in 2015.

In 2016, Netflix ordered seasons four through six of Orange, although critical praise of the show began to diminish somewhat. The show’s first four seasons received between 94% and 98% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, a ratio that declined to 73% and 84%, respectively, in seasons five and six. The seventh season is scheduled to appear on Netflix in 2019.

Orange Is the New Black won a Peabody award in 2014 and has received six Golden Globe nominations. In 2014, it also received 12 Emmy nominations and three wins, including an Emmy for actress Uzo Aduba, who won a second Emmy for her role in 2016. Taylor Schilling and Kate Mulgrew also received Emmy nominations in 2014, along with Jodie Foster for directing an episode.

Netflix’ stock closed up 5.3% Wednesday following stronger-than-expected earnings on Tuesday.