You Can Now Download All of Your Data Stored by Apple

Apple Inc. on Wednesday began allowing users in the U.S. to download a copy of all of the data that they have stored with the company from a single online portal.

The Cupertino, California-based technology giant previously rolled out that functionality in Europe as part of the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation rules that kicked in earlier this year. U.S. users will be able to download data such as all of their address book contacts, calendar appointments, music streaming preferences and details about past Apple product repairs. Previously, customers could get their data by contacting Apple directly.

In May, when Apple first launched the online privacy portal, it only allowed U.S. users to either correct their data or delete their Apple accounts.

In recent years, Apple has taken steps toward greater consumer data transparency. Earlier this year, it added messages across its apps that tell users how their data is being handled. The company is also rolling out an updated privacy page on its website today detailing what data it does and does not store.