Trump Calls Stormy Daniels 'Horseface' After Dismissal of Libel Suit

President Donald Trump called adult film star Stormy Daniels “Horseface” in a Tuesday morning tweet related to his Monday win in the courts.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, filed a defamation suit against Trump in April after the president called her a “total con job” on Twitter. On Monday, the judge threw out the case, citing Trump’s right to free speech. Clifford’s lawyer, Michael Avenatti, said they plan to appeal.

This didn’t stop the president from celebrating his win, however. Referencing Fox News coverage of the story, Trump wrote, “now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas.”

“Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees.” @FoxNews Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

“She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con!” he added, repeating the phrase that created the original defamation lawsuit.

The president may be referencing a second lawsuit filed by Clifford, which aims to void the 2016 nondisclosure agreement she signed agreeing to keep quiet on an alleged 2006 affair with Trump. Clifford and Avenatti argue that since Trump never signed the agreement, it’s invalid.

In response to Trump’s “Horseface” comment Tuesday, Clifford attacked the president in an explicitly personal manner, tweeting that he may have a “penchant for bestiality.”

“Ladies and Gentlemen, may I present your president. In addition to his…umm…shortcomings, he has demonstrated his incompetence, hatred of women and lack of self control on Twitter AGAIN!” she wrote.

Ladies and Gentlemen, may I present your president. In addition to his…umm…shortcomings, he has demonstrated his incompetence, hatred of women and lack of self control on Twitter AGAIN! And perhaps a penchant for bestiality. Game on, Tiny. https://t.co/6DpDD5ELtj — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) October 16, 2018

Within the same hour, Avenatti had called Trump a “disgusting misogynist and an embarrassment to the United States,” also on Twitter.

“How many other women did you cheat on your wife with while you had a baby at home?” he added.