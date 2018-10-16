Term Sheet -- Tuesday, October 16

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

HOUSEKEEPING: I’ll be out of the office for the rest of the week, so please send all Term Sheet deals to my colleague Jen Wieczner at jen.wieczner@fortune.com.

—

UBER IPO: Uber received proposals from Wall Street banks valuing the ride-hailing tech behemoth at as much as $120 billion in an IPO scheduled to take place sometime next year, according to The Wall Street Journal. Here’s some eyebrow-raising context: That $120 billion figure is more than General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV are worth combined.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has been vocal about plans to take Uber public in 2019, saying that the company is in a “good position” in terms of its profitability, excluding certain expenses, and margins. According to documents the WSJ obtained, Uber indicated it won’t be profitable for at least three years.

At Fortune’s Brainstorm Tech Conference in July, Khosrowshahi said he doesn’t think Uber needs to be profitable before going public, but that there should be a very clear path to profitability.

“I don’t want to be dependent private, public, or any markets to fund the business expansion in front of us, so I look at cash before profits,” he said, referring to being cash-flow positive, a popular measure that indicates a company’s liquid assets are increasing, allowing it to settle debts and pay expenses. “But over a period of time, it is absolutely important for the business to be profitable.”

It’ll be interesting to see who will IPO first — Uber or its rival Lyft — as both companies look to launch a 2019 public offering. Either way, their listings will be among the biggest the technology sector has seen in years.

A RACE FOR INSTITUTIONAL $$$: Fidelity Investments is launching a new company for institutional clients that will trade and store cryptocurrency assets such as bitcoin and ethereum. The new company, named Fidelity Digital Asset Services, will not set up an exchange to trade cryptocurrency assets, but will connect with a number of other crypto exchanges to help its clients quickly find the best price.

Why? Because institutional money is crucial to the success of the crypto market. Fidelity, which oversees more than $7.2 trillion in client assets, is hoping the new initiative will help it tap into what it sees as a sudden and recent interest in crypto among institutional investors such as hedge funds, family offices and market intermediaries.

The endowments of Yale University, Harvard University, Stanford University, Dartmouth College, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of North Carolina have made investments into at least one cryptocurrency fund. And just yesterday, Coinbase veteran Adam White joined the newly-launched cryptocurrency venture Bakkt, which has deep ties to Wall Street’s institutional investing titans and it’s pitching itself as the venture with an inside track at bringing Bitcoin mutual funds and ETFs to America’s 401(k)s.

Institutional investors have reportedly replaced high-net-worth individuals as the biggest buyers of cryptocurrencies, which currently have an aggregate $211 billion in market value. Many may see this development as a sign that the floodgates to greater inflows of institutional money into crypto are wide open, but we have yet to see whether this wave of institutional capital could reverse the prolonged crypto market slump.

Read more at Fortune.

EXCLUSIVES: We have two exclusive stories today from Fortune’s Most Powerful Women team:

… a funding round: A startup called Chief raised $3 million to launch a private network for women executives at the VP level and above. The network, for now based in New York, aims to keep women on track to the top instead of seeing them drop off before breaking the final glass ceiling. Read more.

… an acquisition: The period product startup Flex, which makes disposable menstrual discs, acquired the Kickstarter company Keela Cup, which makes a menstrual cup that has a tampon-like string to make it easier to use. Flex also announced that it’s raised $3.5 million this year from investors including BOW Capital, Quest Venture Partners, and Y Combinator. Read more.