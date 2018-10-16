Elizabeth Warren, CBS Board, Saudi Arabia: Broadsheet October 16

• Portraits of power. The latest issue of New York magazine is right on brand for The Broadsheet: It’s dedicated to “Powerful Women Talk[ing] About Power.”

In an opening essay, writer Hanna Rosin weighs our ideas of power—and powerlessness—as they pertain to women, concluding that we are “chronically ambivalent” about owning such a loaded concept. And while some of you feel no such hesitancy (I know because you’ve told me!), I can relate to Rosin’s admission that the signs of her growing career power have sometimes fit her like “a tight itchy shirt.”

But while she marshals a number of convincing—and utterly depressing—examples and studies of how women came to have this uneasy relationship with power, it’s Rosin’s ideas about how we might remake that dynamic that caught my attention. She writes:

“In her lectures on women and power, Mary Beard proposes an elegant grammatical solution: Change power from a noun into a verb. Instead of a trait, or a possession, turn power into an act: Someone doesn’t ‘have’ power; they ‘do’ power. The advantage is to turn power into a baton that passes from hand to hand, a temporary action that comes and goes and doesn’t have to define you. The aim is to break our addiction to mystical qualities like ‘genius,’ which we still associate almost entirely with men. The hope is that women can move past their ambivalence one act at a time; do a power on the senator in the elevator and call it what it is, revel in it. Try it, ladybosses. Go through your day and chronicle all your small acts of power.”

I, for one, am going to give it a shot.

The NY Mag issue itself is filled with interviews in which fascinating women talk about their own relationships with power. The publication will be rolling out new pieces of the package all week, but you can already read conversations with Anita Hill, Sam Bee, Kamala Harris, Dianne Feinstein, Mazie Hirono, Amy Klobuchar, Lena Waithe, Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza, Opal Tometi, and many more.

