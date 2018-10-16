Another path, one that we all must take. After repeated struggles, PC tech pioneer and Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen succumbed to cancer on Monday at age 65. Allen famously dropped out of college and convinced his high school friend Bill Gates to do the same to start a software company. Among many worthy obituaries, the New York Times puts Allen in historical context, the Wall Street Journal has a slide show of Allen through the years, and Fortune focused on Allen’s influence in Seattle.

Relatively speaking. Sometimes a leader has to clear the decks. Google had been hemming and hawing about its possible return to the (heavily censored) Chinese search market, but CEO Sundar Pichai came right out and defended the company’s efforts on Monday. “There are many, many areas where we would provide information better than what’s available,” Pichai said, speaking at the WIRED 25 conference. “Today people either get fake cancer treatments or they actually get useful information.”

Dreaming of the future. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology said it will open a college dedicated to the study of artificial intelligence next year to be named after lead donor and Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman. The idea is to study not just AI code, but how AI can be used in fields as diverse as biology and history.

Dreaming of the future, part 2. Big investors will have another choice for stashing and trading their digital currency assets. Mutual fund giant Fidelity says it’s opening a brokerage called Fidelity Digital Assets for institutional investors-not ordinary folk-to custody and execute trades in cryptocurrencies. The effort “is the first step in a long-term vision to create a full-service enterprise-grade platform for digital assets,” Tom Jessop, who heads the new unit, says.

A piece of the pie. Speaking of big investors, one of the most ornery doesn’t like Dell Technologies‘ plan to go public via the tracking stock it issued for VMware. Carl Icahn says he owns 8% of the tracking stock and will lobby against approving the deal. “I still enjoy a good fight for the right reasons, and in the current situation, I do not see peace arriving quickly,” he wrote. Elsewhere on Wall Street, messaging platform Twilio said it would acquire email services provider SendGrid for $2 billion in an all-stock deal that takes advantage of Twilio’s skyrocketing share price, up 223% this year. And bankers are telling Uber it could go public next year at a valuation of $120 billion, twice the level it reached in a private fundraising round this year, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Shocking but not surprising. One in five female founders who passed through influential Silicon Valley startup incubator Y Combinator have been sexually harassed or assaulted by an investor, according to a survey by Y Combinator. Of 88 YC female founders surveyed, 19 reported experiencing inappropriate “incidents” from angel investors or venture capitalists, which included sexual overtures or badgering, coercion or quid pro quo, or unwanted sexual contact.

Undo. A joke at artist and former hedge fund manager Nelson Saiers’ expense in Monday’s Data Sheet wasn’t meant to imply anything about Saiers’ skills as a hedge fund manager. Saiers says his funds did just fine, than you very much, before he quit the industry.