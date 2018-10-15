raceAhead: Fortune Global Forum Begins in Toronto

The group of global CEOs and world leaders will hear from Justin Trudeau and others as the event kicks off in Toronto on Monday, October 15, 2018.

The Fortune Global Forum begins today, a convening of global CEOs and world leaders to tackle some topics of keen interest to raceAhead readers.

Fortune’s president Alan Murray will be interviewing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on his view of the global economy today at 2:35pm Eastern time, you can watch that and most of the rest of the program here.

My colleagues and I will be keeping tabs on the conversations on stage, but a clear theme is emerging: How can business build a purpose-driven, inclusive and sustainable world in the face of massive upheaval? At first blush, it sounds like corporate speak, perhaps. But the more I do this work, the more I see how real this moment is for executives who are prepared to move past buzzwords and examine the role that business should play in society.

By all means tune into my panel tomorrow with Bill McDermott, Chief Executive Officer, SAP, and Dan Schulman, President and CEO, PayPal, who explore how business can and should drive innovation while tackling broader systemic issues, like inequality.

If you have any questions for them, hit me back. And have a purpose-driven Monday.