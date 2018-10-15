Meghan Markle Pregnant, Melania Trump, Royal Wedding: Broadsheet October 15

• The pumping penalty. You’ve likely heard of the motherhood penalty. Now there’s this: the breastfeeding penalty.

A new Bloomberg report details how women are often set back professionally if they work while breastfeeding.

Women who have to slip out of a meeting to pump or put off a work trip to nurse a newborn “face stigma for taking time away from their jobs,” according to Bloomberg. But there’s financial fallout too. A study by Phyllis Rippey, a sociologist at the University of Ottawa, found that of moms who had children between 1980 to 1993, those who breastfed for at least six months experienced “more severe and prolonged earnings losses than mothers who breastfed for less time or not at all.”

News of this comes as workplaces have become somewhat more accommodating to nursing moms. Employers must provide women with a non-bathroom lactation space per a 2010 amendment to the federal Fair Labor Standards Act. About half of employers have such a resource on-site, up from 28% in 2014, but (clearly) “there is still a large problem with compliance,” Galen Sherwin, an ACLU lawyer, told Bloomberg.

As The Broadsheet has reported in the past, some employers are going beyond the legal requirements, offering perks like breast milk shipping services for new moms who need to travel for work. Goldman Sachs, for instance, announced it would provide the benefit in August.

Pumping at the office or on business trips is, of course, a quirk of working while female in the U.S.—the only developed nation in the world not to guarantee new moms paid time off. If that wasn’t indignity enough, we now know that when women try to clear that hurdle—returning to work weeks (if not days) after giving birth, breast pump in tow—the system that’s forcing them back under such circumstances will then penalize them for doing so.