Whisky Maker Laphroaig Unveils Its Oldest Expression to Date

Scotch whisky distillery Laphroaig has announced the release of its oldest expression to date—an $800 28-year-old whisky finished in sherry casks.

The whisky, announced Monday, is initially matured in casks of different sizes for 27 years. Afterward, the contents of all of the casks are blended and then put in sherry casks for 12 months to complete the maturation process.

As for how it tastes, Laphroaig says the liquor is rich and peaty with aromas of grilled dates, Manuka honey, and a hint of licorice complemented by notes of Islay leather, dry thyme, and rosemary.

On the palate, you get baked pears and vanilla notes complemented by salted toffee, burnt wood, marinated grilled meat, and ground black pepper. The whisky finishes sweet and peppery with notes of dried spices, cedar, and complex lingering peat flavor.

Laphroaig’s new whiskey will be available for a limited time at certain retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $799 for a 750ml bottle.