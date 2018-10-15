Elizabeth Warren Calls on Trump to Pay $1 Million After Releasing DNA Test

Elizabeth Warren is ready for her pay day.

The senator from Massachusetts took to Twitter Monday morning, calling on President Donald Trump to cough up the $1 million he promised if she proved she had Native American heritage.

After releasing the results of a DNA test that provides “strong evidence” that she does in fact have a Native American ancestor in her lineage, Warren tweeted at Trump, “Remember saying on 7/5 that you’d give $1M to a charity of my choice if my DNA showed Native American ancestry?”

“I remember—and here’s the verdict,” she wrote, linking to a Boston Globe article detailing the test’s findings.

Warren went on to ask Trump to send the $1 million check to the National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center, writing that it’s a nonprofit “working to protect Native women from violence. More than half of all Native women have experienced sexual violence, and the majority of violent crimes against Native Americans are perpetrated by non-Natives.”

I took this test and released the results for anyone who cares to see because I’ve got nothing to hide. What are YOU hiding, @realDonaldTrump? Release your tax returns – or the Democratic-led House will do it for you soon enough. Tick-tock, Mr President. — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) October 15, 2018

Trump has consistently mocked Warren for claiming Native American heritage, derogatorily referring to her as “Pocahontas.” During a July rally, Trump challenged Warren to taking an ancestry test, saying, “I will give you a million dollars, paid for by Trump, to your favorite charity if you take the test and it shows you’re an Indian.”

“I have a feeling she will say no,” he added.

When asked about this pledge by reporters on the White house lawn Monday morning, Trump denied having ever said that he would pay $1 million. “I didn’t say that—you better read it again,” he told reporters.