Fresh Off an Appearance as Trump, Alec Baldwin Urges Voters to 'Overthrow' the Government

Fresh off an appearance playing President Trump on Saturday Night Live, Alec Baldwin continued his political messaging on Sunday—albeit from a somewhat different point of view.

Speaking at a fundraising dinner for the New Hampshire Democratic Party, Baldwin spoke to the importance of voting in the upcoming midterm elections, calling on voters to use the election to peacefully “overthrow” the government.

“The way we implement change in America is through elections,” he said. “We change governments here at home in an orderly and formal way. In that orderly and formal way, and lawful way, we need to overthrow the government of the United States under Donald Trump.”

“This election and the one that follows in 2020 will be looked upon as the most consequential election since the Great Depression,” Baldwin said.

He proceeded to criticize a “small cadre of people” on a number of issues, calling them “destroyers, not builders.”

“There is a small cadre of people currently in power who are hell-bent on continuing a malicious immigration policy that has set this country up for human rights violations charges by the global community. This cadre has looted money from the federal treasury and deposited it directly into the bank accounts of their most ardent political supporters,” he said.

Baldwin accused this group of people of “shrugging” at gun violence as they “cash NRA checks,” of “spitting in the face of the global community,” of offering no solutions to people of color, and of believing that women are “not entitled to the same constitutional protections that men are.”

“When we vote, we win,” Baldwin suggested, adding that the overthrow should take place “peacefully, lawfully, and with extreme prejudice.”

“Let’s make America great again, by making Donald Trump a casino operator again,” he concluded.