Friday, love was in the air. Now, gift bags are on eBay.

Following the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, listings of the goodie bags given to attendees have started popping up online. The gift bags are listed on eBay for as high as $1,315, but others have prices closer to $100 and $400.

Similar listings also appeared after the royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May. Similarly to the previous royal wedding in May, some members of the public were able to take part in the festivities. This time, 1,200 people were chosen by ballot to follow the royal wedding from the Windsor Castle grounds, according to BBC. They also received the gift bags, which reportedly included magnets, ponchos, shortbread, and chocolate coins.

Bids are already appearing for the listings as well. The plum-colored bags feature the initials “EJ” with the date and location of the wedding, and many of the listings show photos of the content of the bag.