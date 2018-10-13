Facebook Messenger Might Allow You to Unsend Messages Soon

Facebook might be going through yet another data breach scandal but that doesn’t mean it’s going to stop working on its products.

Facebook may soon deliver a new feature allowing users to unsend messages in its Messenger app. It’s an interesting development after it was revealed that CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg actually seemed to delete messages he sent from the recipients’ inboxes. The incident raised privacy concerns and many took issue with Zuckerberg’s apparent abuse of power due to the fact that the ability to “unsend” a message isn’t available to other users.

After this news, Facebook said it would roll out the feature on a wider scale, but no news has developed since—until now. Screenshots from a Facebook Messenger user show the ability to unsend a message through the app, which was reported by tech news site TechCrunch. The site added that the user has previously provided tips on other features that later saw wider roll outs.

Additionally, it seems the feature only allows you to unsend the message after a certain amount of time before it will remain in the recipient’s inbox forever, according to Android Police. It’s also worth noting to anyone looking for the feature that the option seems to be on the Android app. It’s unclear how wide the roll-out is at the moment or when (or even if) it will be released more broadly.