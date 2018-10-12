Xbox One Consoles on Amazon Now Come With a Free Echo Dot

If you buy an Xbox One S or Xbox One X NBA 2K19 bundle from Amazon you might get a little something extra: a third-generation Echo Dot.

Microsoft announced this week that it would be offering the Alexa device with new console purchases “while supplies last.”

The deal is in conjunction with the availability of a new Xbox “skill” for the Alexa. The new feature allows people to use Alexa to navigate and interact with their Xbox. You can do things like ask Alexa to power your console off and on, adjust the volume, or launch a specific game.

It seems unlikely that the offer will prompt current Xbox owners to go out and buy a new console. But Microsoft appears to be betting that the free Echo Dot (normally priced at $50) might be enough to push shoppers already weighing a purchase off the fence. And current Xbox owners who already have an Echo device can also take advantage of the new voice features, no purchase required.