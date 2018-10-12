Michelle Obama, Voter Suppression, Deciem: Broadsheet October 12

• What More Than Me knew. This ProPublica and Time investigation of More Than Me, an American charity that aims to provide education to girls in Liberia, is not an easy read—but I urge you to give it your time and attention.

Founded by American Katie Meyler—who Time named as a Person of the Year in 2014 —the nonprofit began as a single school. MTM ultimately went on to raise more than $8 million and became a cause celeb of Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, and the Obama White House. But while Meyler and her backers talked about helping and protecting these girls, the man who led recruitment for the nonprofit’s schools and programs, Macintosh Johnson, was raping them.

Writer Finlay Young’s meticulous reporting finds that MTM leaders established policies (or a lack thereof) that enabled Johnson. And, when his actions did come to light, the organization failed to act quickly and seriously to protect its students, and refused to be transparent about what had occurred—including attempts to smear Young and kill his story.

The final words of the story are absolutely devastating. After repeatedly refusing to engage with Young, MTM’s leadership at last sat down with the reporter, though they continued to insist that they didn’t understand the need for the story or why it focused on the 2014 discovery that Johnson was raping students and how that information was handled by the institution. Young attempted to clarify:

“’What we’re writing,’ I said, ‘is to establish the truth of what happened in relation to these girls.’

[MTM board member] Katie Borghese asked, ‘What’s the point of that, in your view?'”

ProPublica