Instagram Is Testing Tapping Instead of Scrolling Through Posts

Facebook’s Instagram is considering a new method for allowing you to work your way through friends’ posts.

Instagram user Suprateek Bose recently published a screenshot of a feature Instagram is testing in the app that allows you to “tap through posts, just like you tap through stories.” The feature, which is apparently only available to a small number of users, would effectively replace the scrolling feature that lets you see posts, according to TechCrunch, which earlier reported on the update.

In a statement to TechCrunch, an Instagram spokesperson said that the company is indeed testing the feature to see if it will “improve the experience on Instagram and bring you closer to the people and things you love.” For now, though, the feature only appears to be slated for the Explore tab if it all goes well. Scrolling on the main feed will remain.

Instagram Stories, which live at the top of the software’s menu, have quickly become extremely important in the app’s user experience. Indeed, Stories have become the main way some Instagram users interact with their friends’ content. But rather than scroll through those Stories, a simple tap on the screen brings them to the next picture or video.

Whether the tap-to-advance feature will actually make its way to Instagram is unknown. And although it’s testing the feature, that’s not necessarily an indication that it’ll actually be made available to every user on the service.