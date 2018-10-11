Melania Trump Says She's the 'Most Bullied Person'

“I could say that I’m the most bullied person on the world,” First Lady Melania Trump told ABC News in an interview that aired Thursday.

The first lady spoke to ABC during her trip to Africa, where she discussed her “Be Best” campaign, which seeks to raise awareness about online bullying. Trump explained that the campaign was spurred by her own experience with bullying. When pressed on her assertion that she is the “most bullied” person, however, Trump clarified that she was at least “one of them, if you really see what people [are] saying about me.”

Asked how bullying affects children like her son Barron, Trump noted that “we need to educate the children of social-emotional behavior, so when they grow up, they know how to deal with those issues. That’s very important.”

Trump also told ABC that there are people who work in the White House whom she doesn’t trust. And while she denied rumors that she has “100%” control over her husband, she said that she does give him her “honest advice and honest opinions and then he does what he wants to do.”

Nevertheless, President Donald Trump has listened to at least some of this advice, as the first lady explained that “some people, they don’t work here anymore.” But some unnamed people who she doesn’t trust remain in the White House, which Trump said makes it “harder to govern.”

“You always need to watch your back,” she added.