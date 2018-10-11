Want a Higher Salary? Move to One of These Countries

If you’re having trouble getting a raise at your job, you might want to consider relocating to another country. According to a new survey, moving abroad boosts the average worker’s salary by $21,000.

According to HSBC’s annual Expat Explorer survey, 455 of expats say that their existing job paid more when they moved out of the country, and 28% of expats chose to make that move in order to make more.

As for where to move, at the top of the list is Switzerland, where workers received an annual income boost of $61,000, taking the average paycheck to $203,000 a year.

Other countries topping the list are: Hong Kong, China, Singapore, U.A.E, India, Indonesia, Japan, and Australia.

From that list, Singapore is the best-rated country by expats to live and work for the quality of live expats feel they have there. The majority of expats said they felt safer there than they did at home, and the quality of education and health and well-being of their children was better than their home country.