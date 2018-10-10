Watch 'The Breakdown,' Fortune's Live News Show

Watch episode 24 of our weekly news show, The Breakdown, for a quick dive into some of the week’s most compelling topics by reporters and editors from Fortune, Time, Money, and Sports Illustrated. In this week’s edition, Fortune discusses the future of self-driving cars, Time looks back at the #MeToo movement one year later, Money shares how to plan for a retirement abroad, and Sports Illustrated shares what to expect from the NBA’s eastern conference now that they’re free from a Lebron lockdown. The show stars Neha Joy and streams weekly on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Eastern.