Watch 'The Breakdown,' Fortune's Live News Show

By Fortune Editors
3:45 PM EDT

Watch episode 24 of our weekly news show, The Breakdown, for a quick dive into some of the week’s most compelling topics by reporters and editors from Fortune, Time, Money, and Sports Illustrated. In this week’s edition, Fortune discusses the future of self-driving cars, Time looks back at the #MeToo movement one year later, Money shares how to plan for a retirement abroad, and Sports Illustrated shares what to expect from the NBA’s eastern conference now that they’re free from a Lebron lockdown. The show stars Neha Joy and streams weekly on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Eastern.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE