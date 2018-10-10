Taylor Swift Urges Viewers to Vote During American Music Awards Speech

Taylor Swift is on a roll—professionally and civically.

On Sunday, the singer broke a long-held silence on all things political and endorsed two Democratic candidates in her home state of Tennessee in an Instagram post, urging others to vote in the upcoming midterm election.

The post seemingly found an audience: Vote.org reported Monday that the site saw 65,000 new voter registrations in the first 24 hours after Swift uploaded the photo. Others did not take so kindly to Swift’s decision to go blue, and some fans are destroying her merchandise in protest.

On Tuesday, Swift struck again, winning four awards at the American Music Awards. In her acceptance speech for artist of the year, Swift once again encouraged her fans and viewers to vote.

“This award and every single award given out tonight were voted on by the people, and you know what else is voted on by the people? The midterm elections on November 6,” Swift said. “Get out and vote. I love you guys!”

Swift’s wins on Tuesday were also history-making for the artist, who became the winningest woman in the show’s history. She now has a total of 23 AMAs.