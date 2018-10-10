Nikki Haley, Barbra Streisand, Match Tinder Lawsuit: Broadsheet October 10

• UNlocking Haley’s potential? Nikki Haley yesterday shocked the U.S. political world—who knew we could still be shocked?!—by announcing her resignation as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. She’ll step down at the end of the year.

The daughter of Indian immigrants who favors free markets has gained prominence in recent years for butting heads with her boss. She sharply criticized Donald Trump’s demeanor on the 2016 campaign trail and expressed worry that his behavior could harm American diplomacy. Once she joined the president’s administration, she clashed with Trump publicly. For instance, when Haley seemed to announce additional sanctions against Russia prematurely, the White House blamed the miscommunication on Haley’s “momentarily confusion.” “I don’t get confused,” Haley shot back.

And in her most eyebrow-raising departure from the administration’s party line, Haley said in December 2017 that the women accusing Trump of sexual misconduct “should be heard.” (The White House has long argued that the president’s accusers are lying.)

Still, there was plenty of common ground between Trump and Haley. For instance, she championed the U.S.’s withdrawal from the UN Council on Human Rights, which she said was the organization’s “greatest failure.”

The impending departure of Haley means Trump’s mostly-white, mostly-male Cabinet is losing its most public-facing woman just ahead of the November midterms, an election already colored by enthusiasm among female voters, fueled in part by their repudiation of Trump and the GOP’s attitude toward women. (Though it seems possible that the president could name a female replacement—Dina Powell, a current Goldman Sachs exec and former deputy national security advisor to Trump, is reportedly a frontrunner.)

In announcing Haley’s resignation, Trump said the 46-year-old had made the position of UN ambassador “more glamorous.” It’s true that some saw Haley as using the role as a political stepping stone. On Tuesday, she sought to kill the idea that she’d run for president in 2020—another long-simmering rumor—and said she would support Trump’s re-election bid instead.

“I expect to continue to speak out from time to time on important public policy matters,” she said, “but I will surely not be a candidate for any office in 2020.”

That won’t end speculation about Haley’s political future. It’s worth noting that the former South Carolina governor who famously spoke out against the state’s use of the Confederate flag is—in relative terms—universally liked. An April Quinnipiac poll identified her as the only Trump Cabinet member with majority approval ratings across party lines—75% among Republicans, 55% among Democrats, and 63% with Independents. As U.S. politics suffers unprecedented levels of divisiveness, there’s likely great power—and potential—in that kind of popularity.