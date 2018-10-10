Hurricane Michael Shows No Signs of Weakening in Latest Update

It’s looking a bit less likely that Hurricane Michael will become a Category 5 hurricane, but that’s likely little comfort to people in the Florida Panhandle, who are starting to feel the impact from what’s expected to be the worst storm to ever hit the region.

The 11 a.m. ET update from the National Hurricane Center shows Michael holding at a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained windspeeds of 145 mph. Forecasters say its still possible the storm could gain strength before making landfall, but it’s now just 60 miles south southwest of Panama City.

Meteorologists warn that the storm is still “extremely dangerous” and “life threatening,” and will bring tremendous winds, heavy rain and storm surges of up 14 feet to the Panhandle and Big Bend. The risk of tornadoes also remains a concern.

Authorities in Florida have begun to close roads due to high winds, including the bridge to St. George Island, which is now on its own until the storm passes. Irwin County, Ga. (located about 88 miles from the Florida-Georgia border) has already declared a curfew for Wednesday night and Thursday.

Radar over past 2-hours shows the track of #HurricaneMichael eye heading to just southeast of Panama City Beach and Tyndall AFB … pic.twitter.com/g2cgGYcUdL — Ryan Maue | weathermodels.com (@RyanMaue) October 10, 2018

Didn't evacuate? Take action now to survive #HurricaneMichael. Immediate threats are storm surge, flying projectiles, falling trees. Seek refuge in an interior room away from windows. pic.twitter.com/1IpMwEojJP — NWS (@NWS) October 10, 2018

ATTENTION IRWIN COUNTY Sheriff Donnie Youghn has issued a curfew beginning today, 10-10-18 at 6PM and will end tomorrow, 10-11-18 at 12:00 noon.

First responders will not respond to calls when the winds are 40 mph and above. — Irwin Sheriffs Off. (@irwinsheriff) October 10, 2018

Photos and videos I received from Seth Silva who lives on 4th Avenue in Apalachicola. You can see in the first photo that Avenue I is floooded and in the second, tree branches are falling. pic.twitter.com/JxQqlLQzSA — Tori Schneider (@photoriphy) October 10, 2018

#Michael First strong band is rolling through Tallahassee and surrounding areas as it moves off to the north and west. Expect strong winds with gusts around 60 mph. #HurricaneMichael pic.twitter.com/ETMuUg3k5O — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) October 10, 2018

Expect tornado-like (EF-2 / EF-3) damage in the eye wall of #HurricaneMichael , even tens of miles inland. Take shelter now. #flwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/32t3X1xy7N — Greg Postel (@GregPostel) October 10, 2018

One forecast model from the University of Michigan estimates the storm will result in 1.4 million people losing power throughout the Southeast.

After hitting Florida Wednesday, the storm will move into Georgia, with hurricane force winds still howling early Thursday mornings. Michael is a fast moving storm and will impact South Carolina Thursday afternoon and move into North Carolina Thursday evening. By early Friday morning, it will bring Tropical Storm force winds to Virginia and possibly the Washington D.C. area before heading back out to sea.