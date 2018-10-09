Term Sheet -- Tuesday, October 9

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

If you’re a regular Term Sheet reader, you might have noticed that the VC section has been on fire lately. As I scramble to include every deal and make sure I have the company’s correct HQ (that part is not easy), it’s gotten particularly busy the last few months — and now we have the data to prove it.

With a full quarter to go, VCs have already invested $84.3 billion in U.S.-based companies during 2018, which is more than they did all of last year. At this point, venture investors are on pace to top the $100 billion mark in total cash invested sometime during 4Q. Yes — one hundred billion dollars (!)

According to the latest PitchBook-NVCA Venture Monitor, VCs are raising larger funds and pumping copious amounts of capital into fewer investments. What I found the most interesting is that non-traditional investors — like mutual funds and sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) — are largely responsible for driving this trend. Non-traditional investors participated in deals totaling $50.3 billion over the first three quarters of 2018, reaching a new annual high.

These deep-pocketed investors are helping fuel the capital availability that is allowing startups to stay private longer. A year ago, I noted that sovereign investors were on the hunt for unicorns. Since 2012, the number of SWF-funded tech deals has grown by 38% and now represents 27% of total deal flow.

“Once regarded mostly as sources of money for professional money managers, sovereign funds have matured into ambitious investors,” reads a New York Times article published yesterday. “They have stocked their ranks with experienced dealmakers and are searching for opportunities to strike their own deals.”

It’s worth noting that the taboo around taking money from SWFs has largely gone away. Sovereigns were long criticized for their inexperience in high-growth scaling and lack of expertise in the tech sector, but now most of them are considered to be on par with some of the leading traditional global VC funds.

“They’ve evolved into becoming more direct investors,” Michael Maduell, the president of the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute, told the NYT. “They are competing more against the Carlyles and the Blackstones of the world.”

Crazy what a few years and a few (very large) checks from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund can do.

TUNE IN TOMORROW: Tomorrow, I’ll publish a Q&A with one of Goop’s earliest investors for Term Sheet’s ‘5 Qs with a Dealmaker’ series. In preparation, I encourage you to read this superb profile of Goop mastermind Gwyneth Paltrow.