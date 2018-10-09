Republicans Are Campaigning to Save a Part of Obamacare They Fought to Destroy

Several Republicans that are currently fighting to dismantle the Affordable Care Act are also campaigning for election under the premise that they support a core provision of the law—coverage for pre-existing conditions.

Polls show health care as a top issue for voters in the 2018 mid-term elections, and constituents from both parties consider protection for those with pre-existing conditions an important topic. Since Trump’s election, Republicans have fought to dismantle Obamacare, including support for those conditions. Now that the midterms are here, that story has changed, Bloomberg reports.

“You’d be hard-pressed to find a candidate running for office right now who says they’re against protections for pre-existing conditions, but whether they support actual policies to make that protection a reality is a different question,” Larry Levitt, senior vice president for health reform at the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation told Bloomberg.

Support for coverage for pre-existing conditions has made it into a number of candidates across the country’s political ads on both sides of the aisle and promises to continue to be a hot-button issue going forward.