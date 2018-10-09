Kanye West Plans to Meet With Trump at the White House

Kim Kardashian West will soon no longer be the only member of her family to have an audience with the sitting president.

Husband Kanye West is scheduled to meet with President Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner on Thursday, reports The New York Times.

West will first meet with Kushner and then have lunch with Trump. During the meeting, West is expected to discuss job opportunities for former convicts, as well as the possible creation of manufacturing jobs in the Chicago area.

This will not be the first time the musical artist has met with Trump. The two met at Trump Tower in 2016 before Trump was sworn into office.

West has been roundly criticized in some circles for his support of the president in the years since, most recently for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat during a late September appearance on Saturday Night Live. At the end of the episode, West delivered an impromptu pro-Trump speech to the audience, which did not make it to the air. Trump mentioned the incident with pride at a rally a couple days later.

In May, Kardashian West met with Trump and Kushner at the White House to discuss the case of Alice Marie Johnson, a grandmother who was serving a life sentence for a nonviolent drug offense. Kardashian West successfully lobbied the president, who granted clemency to Johnson in June.