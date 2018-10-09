Hurricane Michael Inches Toward 'Major Hurricane' Status, Targeting Florida's Panhandle

Hurricane Michael continues to gain strength in the Gulf of Mexico, prompting officials in Florida to close schools and over 100 counties in a 300 mile stretch along the Gulf Coast to declare emergencies.

The storm, which as of 8 a.m. ET was a Category 2 hurricane with sustained winds of 100 mph, continues to gain strength, and forecasters at the National Hurricane Center say they expect it to become a major hurricane. A storm becomes a Category 3 when winds hit 111 mph—and any hurricane that’s a Cat 3 or higher is considered major.

Michael is expected to still hold that major hurricane status when it hits land Wednesday.

Tropical storm force winds are expected along the Florida shore as early as tonight. As a result, Florida State University has cancelled classes through Friday.

Michael is a different type of storm than Hurricane Florence earlier this year, in that it’s a fast moving tropical event. Instead of stalling over an area and inundating it with dozens of inches of rain, this storm will quickly move up the east coast, say forecasters, bringing tropical storm strength winds to the Carolinas and parts of Virginia and Maryland before heading back out to see Friday.

Forecasters warn that wind gusts will be problematic, though, and worry about the potential of tornadoes from the storm. Even with the slowdown that comes with hitting land, the Panhandle should expect gusts of 50-80 mph or more. Officials are particularly worried about storm surge, as well, which could top 12 feet.

Highest forecast wind gusts from #HurricaneMichael will be in Eastern eyewall as landfall occurs … up to 140 mph gust right along coast. Even with land friction, entire FL panhandle from Pensacola to Tallahassee including Interstate 10 will see 50-80 mph+ gusts = tree damage. pic.twitter.com/6ZmmLVNAHT — Ryan Maue | weathermodels.com (@RyanMaue) October 9, 2018

#HurricaneMichael isn't heading to any one town…

There are warnings for more than 300 miles of coastline. It's forecast to be a large and dangerous hurricane at landfall.

✔️Life-threatening storm surge

✔️Damaging winds

✔️Life-threatening flash floodinghttps://t.co/VyWINDk3xP pic.twitter.com/nsHYkBjy2r — NWS (@NWS) October 9, 2018

Folks, if you're anywhere between Destin and Cedar Key near the water, please please leave right now. #HurricaneMichael is going to have a monster storm surge. Just go. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 9, 2018

Incredible evolution of Hurricane Michael over the last 12 hours. pic.twitter.com/jbgnVIl72s — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) October 9, 2018

“We haven’t seen anything like this in the Panhandle in decades,” Florida Governor Rick Scott told Good Morning America.