Hope Hicks, Heidi Heitkamp, Bollywood #MeToo: Broadsheet October 9

• Bollywood’s #MeToo. While the #MeToo movement has been roiling the U.S. for more than a year now, it seemed to be keeping a low profile in India—until now.

Over the weekend, a torrent of accusations ripped through the nation’s entertainment industry. The wave began with actress Tanushree Dutta, who described inappropriate behavior on set by actor Nana Patekar, only to be mocked and belittled on social media.

As journalist Rituparna Chatterjee told the Washington Post, that seems to have opened “the floodgates.” Among the other men who’ve faced accusations over the past few days: comedian Utsav Chakraborty, who allegedly asked a teenager for nude photos (he eventually apologized). Chakraborty’s comedy group severed ties with him—and at least temporarily banned two other members who are the subjects of separate accusations. Director Vikas Bahl was accused of masturbating on a woman without her consent, leading his partners to close their production company. And—in a move that will sound familiar to those of you who remember the controversial Sh*tty Media Men list—a list of more than 70 men accused of misconduct started making the rounds on social media.

If all of that can unfold over the course of a few days, what might happen in India over the coming months and years? We’ll see—but at least for the moment, Indian women seem to view social media as the only real outlet for their #MeToo stories. Sandhya Menon, a journalist who has leveled charges of improper behavior at former editor Gautam Adhikari, tells the Post that rape and sexual assault cases are languishing in the courts, and that the country’s judicial system is “completely broken.”

