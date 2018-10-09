Hope Hicks, Heidi Heitkamp, Bollywood #MeToo: Broadsheet October 9

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Hope Hicks gets her next job, VC Kirsten Green raises a new fund, and Bollywood faces its #MeToo reckoning. Have a terrific Tuesday.
EVERYONE'S TALKING
• Bollywood’s #MeToo. While the #MeToo movement has been roiling the U.S. for more than a year now, it seemed to be keeping a low profile in India—until now.
Over the weekend, a torrent of accusations ripped through the nation’s entertainment industry. The wave began with actress Tanushree Dutta, who described inappropriate behavior on set by actor Nana Patekar, only to be mocked and belittled on social media.
As journalist Rituparna Chatterjee told the Washington Post, that seems to have opened “the floodgates.” Among the other men who’ve faced accusations over the past few days: comedian Utsav Chakraborty, who allegedly asked a teenager for nude photos (he eventually apologized). Chakraborty’s comedy group severed ties with him—and at least temporarily banned two other members who are the subjects of separate accusations. Director Vikas Bahl was accused of masturbating on a woman without her consent, leading his partners to close their production company. And—in a move that will sound familiar to those of you who remember the controversial Sh*tty Media Men list—a list of more than 70 men accused of misconduct started making the rounds on social media.
If all of that can unfold over the course of a few days, what might happen in India over the coming months and years? We’ll see—but at least for the moment, Indian women seem to view social media as the only real outlet for their #MeToo stories. Sandhya Menon, a journalist who has leveled charges of improper behavior at former editor Gautam Adhikari, tells the Post that rape and sexual assault cases are languishing in the courts, and that the country’s judicial system is “completely broken.”
Washington Post
ALSO IN THE HEADLINES
• Hope’s next move. Hope Hicks’ next job might feel familiar. The former Trump White House communications director will be EVP and chief communications officer for New Fox, the segment of Fox revolving around Fox News after 21st Century Fox completes its sale of its entertainment assets to Disney.
Variety
• Code this. A funding exclusive: Y Combinator founding partner Jessica Livingston and Arielle Zuckerberg—Mark Zuckerberg’s younger sister and an early stage investor formerly with Kleiner Perkins—are investing in a coding startup. Juni Learning offers one-on-one online computer science instruction designed as a full curriculum rather than a quick boot camp.
Fortune
• Green’s new green. Speaking of funding, Kirsten Green, founder and managing partner of Forerunner Ventures and investor in Glossier, Birchbox, Away, and others, announced that the firm has raised a new, $360 million fund.
Fast Company
• ‘She made us strong.’ GOP Senate candidate and North Dakota Rep. Kevin Cramer recently called #MeToo a “movement toward victimization,” but his comments are most noteworthy for the response they provoked from incumbent North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp. “And I want you to put this in there, it did not make my mom less strong that she was a victim. She got stronger and she made us strong,” Heitkamp told a reporter through tears.
New York Times
MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Tina Perry has been promoted to general manager, a new role, at OWN.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
• Monument women. Women, compared to men, are rarely depicted in statues. When you remove fictional women like Alice in Wonderland from those numbers, it gets even worse. That’s why San Francisco just passed an ordinance requiring 30% of of public art to depict nonfictional women. The initiative’s first new statue will be of Maya Angelou, a longtime SF resident.
Quartz
• Justice for Viktoria. European authorities are urging Bulgaria to find the person who killed the journalist Viktoria Marinova. Marinova was raped and murdered, her body found in a park in the city of Ruse. Marinova was the host of a talk show called Detector covering anticorruption investigations in Bulgaria. Police don’t yet know if her murder was linked to her anticorruption work.
The Guardian
• Safe haven. Latina women throughout California have formed a network of shelters in their homes for undocumented and immigrant women who are victims of domestic violence. Linked to organizations of female farmworkers, the network offers safe havens for women afraid to turn to official shelters.
California Sunday Magazine
Today’s Broadsheet was produced by Emma Hinchliffe. Share it with a friend. Looking for previous Broadsheets? Click here.
ON MY RADAR
Nike is finally taking women who love sneakers seriously
Vox
How feminist dystopian fiction is channeling women’s anger and anxiety
New York Times
The women’s rights movement is the reason dual citizenship exists
Quartz
Eileen Fisher: ‘When was fashion week?’
New York Times