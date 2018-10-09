There’s one hell of a brewhaha going on ahead of tonight’s American League Division Series Game 4 matchup, featuring the Boston Red Sox versus the New York Yankees. But this showdown isn’t taking place at Yankee Stadium — it’s happening on Twitter.

All week, iconic Boston beer brand Sam Adams and New York’s Brooklyn Brewery have been taunting one another on Twitter, taking shots at each other over baseball’s greatest rivalry and eventually settling the score the old-fashioned way: With a friendly bet.

The fun started during Game 1 of the series, when Samuel Adams Beer, defending the Fenway faithful, ribbed New York’s Brooklyn Brewery about the pin-stripers.

That's pretty bold coming from the team that's about to lose the division. — The Spook-lyn Boo-ery 🍁🎃🍻 (@BrooklynBrewery) October 5, 2018

In a display of brand Twitter at its finest, the exchange quickly escalated into a bet. The brewery in the losing city has to post a video to the social media site, toasting the winner’s beer and wearing the winning brewery’s hat. The losing brewery even has to rename a beer in its taproom after the winner.

The good-hearted ribbing continued through Game 3 on Monday, when Boston dealt New York a historic 16-1 loss, scoring more runs than any opponent in Yankees postseason history. Adding to the drama, Red Sox second baseman Brock Holt hit for the cycle in the game, the first time that’s ever been done in the playoffs.

Hey @BrooklynBrewery how’s that out feel? — Samuel Adams Beer (@SamuelAdamsBeer) October 9, 2018

The Red Sox are leading the series 2-1 in the best-of-five American League Division series. Tuesday night’s game four is in New York.