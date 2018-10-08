Taylor Swift Just Stepped Into Politics and Endorsed a Senate Candidate

Taylor Swift just endorsed a Democrat.

The pop star, who’s typically mum when it comes to politics, said on Instagram Sunday that she wouldn’t be voting for Republican Marsha Blackburn, who’s running in Swift’s home state of Tennessee. In a post she said that even though she wanted to support women in politics, she could not support Blackburn because of her policies and how they affect women and gay people.

Swift was careful not to paint herself as a Democrat, emphasizing, “I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country.” Tennessee typically leans Republican, but this year’s midterms may be tighter than usual. FiveThirtyEight’s election forecast has Democrat Phil Bresden, whom Swift endorsed, only four points behind Blackburn.

Many fans welcomed Swift’s endorsement of Bresden, but others were disappointed. Some even claimed on Twitter to have destroyed CDs of her music. But in her post, Swift said events in public and in her own life over the last two years had led her to speak out.

Swift was among a group of women honored in Time magazine last year for speaking out against sexual harassment.